Football World Reacts To TCU Cheerleader Photo

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 10: A TCU Horned Frogs cheerleader during a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns on Mar 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

TCU has quite a bit to cheer about so far on Saturday afternoon, as they're leading No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl.

It's TCU 14, Michigan 3 early in the second quarter on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to kickoff, a veteran TCU "Show Girl" went viral on social media.

"it’s time to FIESTA!!! 🥳🪅🫶🌵 #cfbplayoffs #fiestabowl," a veteran TCU Horned Frogs cheerleader wrote.

Bailee has gone viral on social media during the game, with the Fiesta Bowl airing on ESPN.

"Bailey you beauty!!!🤩💜" one fan wrote.

"a round of applause," another fan wrote.

"BAIIIILEEEEEEEE," one fan added.

Perhaps TCU will give its cheerleaders a lot to cheer about all game long.

The College Football Playoff semifinal game is airing on ESPN.