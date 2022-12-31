Football World Reacts To TCU Cheerleader Photo
TCU has quite a bit to cheer about so far on Saturday afternoon, as they're leading No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl.
It's TCU 14, Michigan 3 early in the second quarter on Saturday afternoon.
Prior to kickoff, a veteran TCU "Show Girl" went viral on social media.
"it’s time to FIESTA!!! 🥳🪅🫶🌵 #cfbplayoffs #fiestabowl," a veteran TCU Horned Frogs cheerleader wrote.
Bailee has gone viral on social media during the game, with the Fiesta Bowl airing on ESPN.
"Bailey you beauty!!!🤩💜" one fan wrote.
"a round of applause," another fan wrote.
"BAIIIILEEEEEEEE," one fan added.
Perhaps TCU will give its cheerleaders a lot to cheer about all game long.
The College Football Playoff semifinal game is airing on ESPN.