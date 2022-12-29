Football World Reacts To Texas Tech's Response To Lane Kiffin

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of play between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2011 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Following the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made some shocking comments about Texas Tech.

Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit at one of his own players and possibly used a racial slur.

"There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part," Kiffin told reporters. "I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying, not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

In a statement released this Thursday, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire denied these allegations.

"We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible,” McGuire said. “I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him. I am proud of our team and our performance last night in what was a memorable win to close our season in front of a sea of Red Raiders.”

Texas Tech linebacker Dimitri Moore also said that Kiffin's accusations are false.

“I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false. It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night. Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner,” Moore said. “It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory last night.”

Once these statements went public, Texas Tech fans started calling out Kiffin on social media.

The ball is now in Kiffin's court. We'll see how he responds to McGuire and Moore's comments.