Football World Reacts To The Cadillac Williams News

AUBURN, AL - OCTOBER 23: Carnell Williams #24 of Auburn Tigers runs for a first down against Kentucky Wildcats on October 23, 2004 at Jordan-Hare stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn defeated Kentucky 41-10. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday afternoon. The Tigers have since named an interim head coach.

Former Auburn Tigers star Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will be taking over the interim head coach duties.

Williams has been serving as an assistant coach at Auburn.

Auburn Live first reported the news.

"Carnell Williams will be Auburn's interim head football coach, Auburn Live has learned," Justin Hokanson reported.

College football fans are pretty excited.

"It just gets better.," one fan wrote.

"LET’S GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!" one fan added.

"If he can somehow get Auburn to a bowl game that would be amazing. Pretty cool to see a local legend become head man at auburn even if it is interim," another fan added.

"Auburn Family, let’s ride…in the back of a Caddy," one fan admitted.

Congrats, Cadillac!