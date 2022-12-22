Football World Reacts To The Dabo Swinney Controversy

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney made some comments on Wednesday that caused a major stir on social media.

Swinney, a man of faith, said that Clemson's football program has always focused on "NIL." The Tigers national title-winning head coach said that he build his program in God's name, image and likeness.

"We built this program on NIL. We really did. We built this program in God's Name, Image and Likeness."

Unsurprisingly, Swinney's comments were criticized on social media.

Many took to social media to criticize Swinney for his public comments.

"My guy Richt was heavy into his faith too. But, it NEVER came off pretentious and ridiculous like that dude," one fan wrote.

"Because everybody knows it’s a facade. Nobody bashed Mark Richt & Tony Dungy. People could tell it was true & honest. People don’t buy Hugh Freeze and athletes like Jon Jones (MMA) when they start quoting scripture," one fan added.

Not everyone feels that way, though.

"I love it Bc it’s true. Dabo is brave and consistent when it comes to his faith. ESPN didn’t like it when after wins he would consistently give God Thanks. You can hate on Dabo but the guy is a believer & isn’t afraid. Respect Dabo!" one fan added.

"Every time Dabo mentions God or his beliefs in a football setting, the world bashes him for it. Most believe it's contrived. He's said things like this for more than a decade, maybe it's from ... the heart?" Brad Crawford wrote.

Is what Dabo Swinney said acceptable in your mind?