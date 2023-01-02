Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Tunnel Video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Two college football head coaches went viral over the weekend for handling their pregame tunnel walk in extremely different fashion.

Earlier in the week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian unleashed on a poor stadium staffer for telling him to stop from running onto the field.

Sarkisian was furious that the stadium staffer put his hands on him.

Later in the weekend, Michigan's head coach was put in a similar situation.

But look at how differently Jim Harbaugh handled things.

Well done, Jim. The Michigan Wolverines head coach is rightfully getting praised for his behavior.

"Harbaugh trending because he’s not a psycho who knew," one fan wrote.

"This isn’t war. It’s a game. Shut up. This is how you act like an adult," one fan added.

"He didn’t rub all up on him I see," another fan added on social media on Sunday.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, while Texas lost to Washington.