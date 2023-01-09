Football World Reacts To The Lee Corso Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for Lee Corso.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst received some big news ahead of the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday evening.

Corso is heading to the Hall of Fame.

"SPN College GameDay mainstay Lee Corso and Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke are among four elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame, NSMA executive director Dave Goren announced. Corso and Plaschke are joined by two posthumous electees, legendary hockey announcer Dan Kelly and essayist Roger Angell," NSMA announced.

Congrats, Lee!



👏👏👏👏," one fan wrote.

"Corso going into the National Sports Media HOF is so well deserved," one fan added.

"Corso! I love him,' one fan added.

The College Football Playoff national title game, meanwhile, is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ESPN.