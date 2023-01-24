Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season.

The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.

"It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so many LSU fans and alumni reside," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a statement. "We know our supporters will be just as excited to cheer on the Tigers to kick off the 2027 season, and we look forward to a memorable contest."

ESPN's Matt Moscona noted that the Cougars are joining the Big 12, so the matchup will meet a Power Five non-conference requirement for the Tigers.

Some LSU fans are already excited about the 2027 game.

"Well I'll be there," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Just gotta wait four years!"

"I will be there," another fan said.

"Should be a fun scene when LSU kicks off the 2027 season as back-to-back-to-back-to-back national champs," NOLA.com's Kyle Whitfield optimistically predicted.

However, not everyone is thrilled about scheduling games outside of Baton Rouge.

"Neutral site games are a huge slap in the face to fans," Barret White claimed. "LSU doesn’t need the market exposure nor the money at this point. And yet here we are. Playing in a NFL stadium for no reason at all."

"I’m so sick of LSU games in NRG Stadium," a fan said. "Lazy."

LSU hasn't faced Houston since earning a 28-13 home win in 2000. However, the Tigers have played at NRG Stadium twice, including a Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State earlier this month.