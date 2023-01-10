Football World Reacts To The Mark Richt Announcement

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Head Coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the game against the LSU Tigers at Sanford Stadium on September 28, 2013 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class was unveiled on Monday. Mark Richt was part of it.

Richt spent 18 seasons as a head coach at Georgia (2001-15) and Miami (2016-18). He posted an overall record of 171-64, which included six division titles, two SEC championships and 10 double-digit win seasons.

Richt shared his accomplishment on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

Immediately, the congratulations and well-wishes poured in.

"Congratulations Coach! Can’t thank you enough for what you and your family have done for all of us," said Baylor linebackers coach and former Geogia linebacker Christian Robinson. "Your example has shown so many what a husband, father and leader should look like. Eternally grateful for taking a chance on this young man. Love you coach!"

"Congratulations, Coach! Thank you for everything on and off the field," added Middle Tennessee State assistant coach Dustin Royston, who also played for Richt at Georgia.

"We love you, CMR! Congrats!" tweeted FanSided's Georgia account.

"As a student at UGA and grasping for straws to cheer up a very sick family member, I asked Coach Richt’s office for an autograph. He sent a very personalized autograph the next day. I’ll never forget it," shared a Georgia alum named Dan Smith.

"Congratulations. Well deserved Coach!" said sports television producer Craig Fouhy.

Hats off to Mark Richt.