Football World Reacts To The Michigan Cheerleader Photo

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: The Michigan Wolverines Cheerleaders support their team against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Michigan has descended upon Arizona, ahead of the College Football Playoff on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 2 Wolverines are set to take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 4 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

Michigan's cheerleaders are ready.

The Wolverines' cheerleaders have gone viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Saturday.

Michigan's fans are ready to go, as well.

"good luck!!! 💙💛" one fan wrote.

"Go Blue!!!!" another fan wrote.

"Welcome to AZ! 🌵" another fan added on social media.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: The Michigan Wolverines cheerleaders perform during the game against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

If Michigan can notch a win, they'll advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

The Wolverines would play the winner of the game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State.

Both College Football Playoff games will air on ESPN.