Football World Reacts To The National Title Kickoff Time

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Pentatonix perform the national anthem before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship started a little bit earlier than usual.

Instead of getting underway after 8 p.m. ET as it always has, game coverage for tonight began at 7:30 p.m. with kickoff coming at 7:45 p.m.

The early kick time has been discussed extensively on social media.

"Why did this game start so early? Did our angry tweets work?" wondered WKYC's Ben Axelrod.

"S/O to the CFP for making this game a 7:30 start. All of the EST zone appreciates you," one fan said.

"I fully support the 7:30 start," another fan commented.

"Everyone complaining about the 7:30 start times. Us old people that gotta be up early for work love it," said another fan.

"I'll say it. 7:30 is way too early for a championship game to start," argued someone else who disagreed.

"To emphasize how much the @CFBPlayoff doesn’t care about the west coast, they play their championship game on a Monday with schedule kickoff at 4:30p PST, when most fans who want to watch the game are still working & have a commute home. SMH," added another fan who was not happy.

You can catch Georgia-TCU on ESPN now.