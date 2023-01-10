Football World Reacts To The National Title Kickoff Time
Tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship started a little bit earlier than usual.
Instead of getting underway after 8 p.m. ET as it always has, game coverage for tonight began at 7:30 p.m. with kickoff coming at 7:45 p.m.
The early kick time has been discussed extensively on social media.
"Why did this game start so early? Did our angry tweets work?" wondered WKYC's Ben Axelrod.
"S/O to the CFP for making this game a 7:30 start. All of the EST zone appreciates you," one fan said.
"I fully support the 7:30 start," another fan commented.
"Everyone complaining about the 7:30 start times. Us old people that gotta be up early for work love it," said another fan.
"I'll say it. 7:30 is way too early for a championship game to start," argued someone else who disagreed.
"To emphasize how much the @CFBPlayoff doesn’t care about the west coast, they play their championship game on a Monday with schedule kickoff at 4:30p PST, when most fans who want to watch the game are still working & have a commute home. SMH," added another fan who was not happy.
You can catch Georgia-TCU on ESPN now.