Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas.

There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him.

Saban doesn't appear to be happy with the coverage.

“You guys think I’m going to tell u what I’m going to do with our offense? Might as well make it up. I saw headlines I’m going to keep a secret what we’re doing with Bryce. Sounded like me making that statement! Never said that! Make up whatever you want!”

College football fans aren't surprised by the Nick Saban unhappy news.

"The man is an artist," one fan wrote.

"As good of a coach as Nick Saban is he mad annoying Lmao," another fan added.

"They’re beating A&M by 100000 on Saturday," one fan added on Twitter.

"I am sure the Alabama beat reporters will destroy him for this," one fan joked.

"Ohh brother A&M might get destroyed Saturday," one fan added.

This weekend's Alabama vs. Texas A&M game should be a fun one.