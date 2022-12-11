Football World Reacts To The USC Cheerleader Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: The USC Trojans song girls, (L-R) Sara, Jenny and Diana perform during the college football game against the Oregon State Beavers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 3, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. USC defeated Oregon State 24-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's a good weekend to be a USC Trojan.

Saturday night, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, joining an elite fraternity that includes Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and others.

While the USC Trojans failed to make the College Football Playoff this year, they still had a pretty great season.

USC's Song Girls enjoyed the year, too.

A photo of USC's cheerleaders went viral on social media this weekend.

"Thank you all for your continuous support all season long! We can’t wait for our final stop of the season coming up at the Cotton Bowl!" they wrote.

It doesn't get any more iconic than the USC Song Girls when it comes to college football cheerleaders.

They are synonymous with the sport, especially when USC is good.

The USC Song Girls have been bringing it all season long.

We'll see the USC Song Girls in action at the Cotton Bowl later this season, where the Trojans will be taking on Tulane.

USC and Tulane are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 2.