Football World Reacts To The Wrigley Field Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 30: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies on April 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The 2023 college football season will feature a Big Ten showdown that's played at Wrigley Field.

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that Iowa and Northwestern will play at Wrigley Field on Nov. 4.

Full details regarding this matchup aren't available just yet.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, college football fans can't wait to see these Big Ten schools square off at one of the most historic venues in the country.

"Oh hell yeah," one fan said.

"This will be an event," another fan wrote.



"This is sick," a third fan tweeted.

During this past bowl season, countless fans complained about the field conditions at MLB stadiums. Hopefully, the conditions at Wrigley Field will be pristine.

Regardless, it should be pretty sweet to watch a pair of Big Ten programs battle in front of fans at Wrigley Field.

We'd imagine Northwestern will have the crowd on its side for this game.