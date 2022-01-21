Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Arch Manning News

Those hoping to learn where five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning will play his college ball might be waiting a little bit longer than initially expected.

Earlier this week, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart revealed that Manning is content waiting to make an official decision on where he’ll play next. During his 2021 season, there were reports he might announce his commitment this spring.

“The thought early was maybe a commitment this spring, but now, it may be more into the fall,” Stewart told Chad Simmons of On3 Sports. “He is going to take trips this spring, spend time with coaches, and see how he feels.”

One Florida fan is taking the comments from Arch’s coach as a sign that Manning will lock in an official visit with the Gators.

“Napier visits him and then he puts this out? Matter of time before the official visit is locked in next fall,” the fan said.

Meanwhile, one Oklahoma fan is holding out hope Manning goes to play for the Sooners.

“BOOMER!!!” the fan said.

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks prospects in recent memory.

During the 2021 season he racked up over 2,000 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He also added 400 yards and eight scores on the ground last year.

He’s already visited Alabama, Georgia and Texas – among others.