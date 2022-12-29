Football World Reacts To Thursday's Bowl Game Sponsorship

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Fans celebrate as the Minnesota Golden Gophers intercept a pass and run it back for a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Syracuse and Minnesota kicked off the Pinstripe Bowl this Thursday at Yankee Stadium. It didn't take long for fans to point out the poor field conditions.

Ironically enough, this year's Pinstripe Bowl is sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers.

Countless fans rushed to Twitter to point out how funny it is that a bowl game sponsored by a lawn care company is being played on a messy field.

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer tweeted, "Incredibly funny that Bad Boy Mowers, a lawn care company, went from sponsoring a bowl game played indoors on artificial turf to a bowl game played on a baseball field that is actively falling apart."

"Cut them some slack, not like the game is sponsored by a lawn care company or anything," one fan said.

"One would think that a bowl game SPONSORED BY A LAWN MOWER COMPANY would have better grass than this," another fan wrote.

At the end of the day, Bad Boy Mowers can't be blamed for the way the field looks.

Besides, this isn't the first time this week that a baseball stadium's turf conditions for its bowl game looked this abysmal.