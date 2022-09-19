Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow, Heisman News

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 07: Tim Tebow watches the action during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow won college football's most prestigious trophy back in 2008, when he won the Heisman Trophy as a true sophomore at Florida.

However, the legendary college football quarterback doesn't keep the Heisman Trophy to himself.

Tebow revealed on Monday that he actually auctions off the Heisman Trophy every year for charity.

"Tim Tebow told us he auctions off his Heisman Trophy every year and the winner gets to keep it for a year. The country singer Luke Bryan has it now. Tim said the yearly auctions have raised almost a million for charities over the past decade," Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show tweeted.

That's pretty special.

"I had no clue he did this," one fan admitted.

"Reggie Bush should make a point to win this auction every year," another fan joked.

"That is so freakin cool," one fan added.

Well done, Tim!