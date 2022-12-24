Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter, Florida State Drama

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers warms up during pregame prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In one of the most bizarre moves you'll ever see, Florida State recruit Hykeem Williams decided to call out Travis Hunter on signing day.

"Go 'Noles, Baby! Ain't no Travis Hunter over here," Williams said. "We locked in, time to work."

Hunter, who committed to Florida State before eventually signing with Jackson State, wasn't thrilled about Williams' remarks.

As a result, Hunter sent the following response to Williams: "Could never be me."

It appears college football fans are amused by this beef between Hunter and Williams.

"They’re both 5 stars Who gives AF," one fan wrote. "Let the drama pan out how it will. Two 5 stars arguing over this is pointless."

Another fan tweeted, "One competing for a natty the other hoping to go 500 in the Pac-12."

"Need more unfriendliness in sports," a third fan said.

For better or worse, Hunter will forever be linked to the Seminoles.

Hunter recently announced that he's transferring to Colorado. He'll continue to be coached by Deion Sanders.