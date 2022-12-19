Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Transfer Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers warms up during pregame prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter, who shocked the football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, is reportedly on the move.

Sunday night, the former five-star wide receiver and cornerback decided to enter the transfer portal.

Hunter will officially be leaving the Jackson State program. The question is - will he be joining Deion Sanders at Colorado?

It seems like an obvious yes, but until it's official, speculation will run rampant.

"BREAKING: Travis Hunter Jr. has entered the transfer portal. Former No. 1 Player in the 2022 Class that shocked the nation on Signing Day when he flipped from FSU to Jackson St," Hayes Fawcett tweeted.

The football world is very interested to see where Hunter will end up. Colorado is the runaway favorite.

"There is such a weird stigma on transferring and on taking new jobs. A few weeks ago he called everybody a liar who said in a few weeks he plans to enter the portal. Sanders did the same when his name was linked to the Colorado job," one fan wrote.

"Welcome to Boulder," one fan added.

"That boy already in Colorado," another fan joked on social media.

Whoever gets Hunter will be landing a truly special player who can thrive on both sides of the ball.

Colorado is the obvious favorite here, but don't be surprised if every major program tries to get involved.