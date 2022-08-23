Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Coaching Tree News

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

This year is shaping up to be a rather lackluster one for Urban Meyer's coaching tree.

Last week, it was announced that former Florida head coach Dan Mullen is joining ESPN as an analyst. He was Meyer's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2005-2008.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports welcomed former Texas head coach Tom Herman as its newest member. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Ohio State from 2012-2014.

As for Meyer, he's returning to FOX. Just like his previous stint, he'll be featured on Big Noon Kickoff.

With all that being said, the college football world wasted no time mocking Meyer and his coaching tree this Tuesday.

"Ya hate to see it," one fan sarcastically said.

"All 3 being well-paid by their current employers and by the schools/NFL teams that fired them," another fan wrote.

Despite how things seem at the moment, Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press could envision at least one of these three coaches returning to the sidelines in 2023.

Mullen and Herman had some success at Florida and Texas, respectively. It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see them return to coaching at some point in the future.

Do you think Meyer's tree will be restored in the future?