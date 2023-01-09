Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Michigan Suggestion

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Urban Meyer the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs his wife Shelley Meyer on the field after 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, would former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer be a potential candidate for the job?

It seems sacrilegious to even suggest that, considering Meyer coached at Ohio State, dominating Michigan, refusing to even say the word throughout his coaching tenure.

But Meyer is currently out of coaching work. Would he consider the opportunity?

It's not just Dan Dakich suggesting it, either. Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards said on his show that he wouldn't turn Meyer down.

But Michigan fans don't seem to be accepting of it.

"We would never accept him," one fan wrote.

"Just stop with the Meyer back to coaching anywhere rumor. Dude is more toxic than nuclear waste," one fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, are all for it.

"Absolutely. He’s proven that he’s an elite college coach and would be able to continue the success that Michigan has experienced the last two seasons," one fan added.

It's almost certainly not going to happen, but it's fun to debate, at least.