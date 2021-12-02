Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future.

Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference is to remain in the NFL.

The college football world understands why Herman wants to stay in the NFL. He’s still getting paid by Texas and he doesn’t have to deal with the stress of recruiting.

“Tom Herman can return to the stress of being a college football coach or have UT pay him $6,500,000 in 2022 and $6,750,000 in 2023 ($13.25 million) to hang out in Chicago, work as an analyst, and spend weekends with his family,” Texas reporter Anwar Richardson said. “Yeah, Herman is going ‘1-0’ in direct deposits.”

Tom Herman can return to the stress of being a college football coach or have UT pay him $6,500,000 in 2022 and $6,750,000 in 2023 ($13.25 million) to hang out in Chicago, work as an analyst, and spend weekends with his family. Yeah, Herman is going "1-0" in direct deposits https://t.co/GAcLXZLPRJ — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 1, 2021

“Translation: I’m ok collecting $5M checks from Texas for now,” a Texas fan said.

Translation: I’m ok collecting $5M checks from Texas for now https://t.co/V6i5rRW8II — David Allen (@Doc_Texas) December 1, 2021

“Why coach college football when a certain university is paying you millions not to be a college football coach,” another fan said.

Why coach college football when a certain university is paying you millions not to be a college football coach https://t.co/M2ese0B9VT — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) December 1, 2021

Some fans aren’t buying this denial from Herman.

So he’ll be in college before the end of the week https://t.co/zpL4QQxcTT — Thick KRIT (@Asharp52) December 1, 2021

Herman has plenty of experience at the collegiate level due to his stints at Ohio State, Iowa State, Rice, Texas State and Sam Houston State.

Though it would make sense for college programs to call Herman and see if he’d be willing to take on an offensive coordinator role, it doesn’t sound like he wants to make that move at this time.