Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise.

The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

It's well deserved.

"Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around to sign autographs and take pictures with Buckeye fans after the game. That included what looked to be posing for a photo with a young Buckeye fan," Saturday Tradition reports.

Well done, CJ.

"I don’t think anyone questioned him as a person. Hell, I don’t question him as a player. This game was not on players, got out coached…agai," one fan wrote.

"I do really like CJ. I don’t think that loss is on him, he just won’t be remembered the same as guys like Haskins, Fields, and Barrett. Best of luck to him at the next level. Go make OSU fans proud," one fan added.

"He walked the full line of waiting fans. I was one of the first to get a pic with him," another fan wrote.

'Class kid no matter what," one fan added.

Ohio State, which fell to 11-1 on the year with the loss, will now await its bowl game fate.