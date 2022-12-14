Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.

“Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."

Leach passed away this week at the age of 61 after experiencing complications related to a heart condition.

Countless people are calling out Trump for bringing up Leach's political views in his official statement.

One person replied, "As always, he can't say anything without making it all about him!"

"Bringing politics into somebody dying is about as disgusting as Trump the clown," another person wrote.

Leach was an excellent coach from 2000-2022, winning 158 games during that span. Before he became the head coach at Mississippi State, he spent time at Texas Tech and Washington State.

Mississippi State's football team will try to make Leach proud in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.