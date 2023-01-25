Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska

In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot.

During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska.

"Nebraska is Nebraska," Raiola said. "My dad went there, so Nebraska is family to my family. It is a program with a lot of history. A lot of great players have played there and Nebraska is special to my family."

After reading these comments from Raiola, the college football world is convinced that he won't take his talents to Nebraska.

"He knows damn well he ain’t goin to Nebraska lmaooo," a fan tweeted.

"So he really doesn’t give a s--t about Nebraska after all," an Ohio State fan said.

A Nebraska fan commented, "Ya he's heading to Georgia."

Raiola is the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2024 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

Over the past month, Raiola has been linked to Georgia, Oregon, Nebraska and USC.