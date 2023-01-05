Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback Update

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

A sad story involving a former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is getting even sadder.

Legendary Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter could be heading back to prison.

The Indy Star first reported the news.

"Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say, too many addictions to count could be sent back to prison this week, the result of a June incident inside an Ohio Hampton Inn hotel room where Schlichter was found unresponsive," they reported.

The football world is saddened by what's happened to the legendary Buckeyes star.

Schlichter played for Ohio State in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was a three-time All-Big Ten quarterback and a No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

"Poor guy should go to rehab & a rest home; not prison," one fan wrote.

"Well we stopped funding state and federal mental health facilities 30 years ago so prison is now where we send people with mental disabilities. They figured out that it's much better to lock them up and rake money out of them than to actually help them like a decent human being," one fan added.

"Art Schlichter gave us hope. We were always one Schlichter parlay win away from him taking us to the Super Bowl," one fan admitted.

Our thoughts are with Schlichter as he faces possible jail time.