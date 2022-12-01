Football World Shocked By 2 Arrests On Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: A view from the end-zone as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 15, 2007 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Tennessee 59-20. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

The college football world has played witness to two disturbing arrests on Wednesday.

In Florida, college football quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of the former NFL quarterback, was arrested on child pornography charges.

"Florida's Jalen Kitna, the son of ex-NFL QB Jon Kitna, has been jailed on multiple felony complaints involving child pornography. He has been suspended indefinitely from the football program," ESPN reported.

The football world is understandably shocked by the arrest.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program," Florida announced.

Elsewhere, former Nebraska Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on problematic charges.

Joseph has been booked.

"On Wed, Nov 30 @ 1:54pm LPD was dispatched to a home near S 34th & Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in jail," Lincoln Police tweeted.

Nebraska was understandably stunned by the news, as well.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” said athletic director Trev Alberts. “We will have no additional comments at this time."

Both men will have serious things to answer for moving forward.