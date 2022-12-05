Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Did anyone see this coming?

Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job.

Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news.

The football world is pretty shocked by the move.

"In the end, I think Satterfield actually didn't make it weird at all. He didn't win enough to make anyone overly upset about this, and he left in a manner and for a program that will result in him being universally despised here. In his final act, the man was a unifier," one fan wrote.

"Scott Satterfield will be the next head coach at Cincinnati. Wild," one fan added.

"Reminder, Cincinnati plays Louisville in the Fenway Bowl this year… The winner should get Satterfield," another fan wrote.

"NO SATTERFIELD CAN'T LEAVE LOUISVILLE," one fan added.

Satterfield, meanwhile, is excited. Cincinnati will be joining the Big 12 soon, too.

"My family and I have admired this university and athletic department from afar for many years. I'm excited to take Cincinnati into the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships," he said.

Is this the right move for Cincinnati?