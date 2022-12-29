Football World Shocked By Kansas' Comeback Tonight

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 02: A view of Kansas Jayhawks helmets during a college football game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Kansas Jayhawks on September 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kansas!

The Jayhawks have come from 20-plus points down to tie things up in their bowl game on Wednesday night. Kansas and Arkansas are now tied, 38-38, in the Liberty Bowl on this Wednesday evening.

The football world is pretty stunned by Kansas' comeback tonight.

Kansas was down, 38-13, before coming all the way back to tie things up.

It's a pretty wild bowl season comeback - one of the best we've seen in recent memory.

Kansas and Arkansas are currently playing in the fourth quarter of the Liberty Bowl.

The game is on ESPN.