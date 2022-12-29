Football World Shocked By Kansas' Comeback Tonight
Kansas!
The Jayhawks have come from 20-plus points down to tie things up in their bowl game on Wednesday night. Kansas and Arkansas are now tied, 38-38, in the Liberty Bowl on this Wednesday evening.
The football world is pretty stunned by Kansas' comeback tonight.
Kansas was down, 38-13, before coming all the way back to tie things up.
It's a pretty wild bowl season comeback - one of the best we've seen in recent memory.
Kansas and Arkansas are currently playing in the fourth quarter of the Liberty Bowl.
The game is on ESPN.