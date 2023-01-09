Football World Shocked By National Title Concession Prices

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: A general view of SoFi Stadium is seen prior to game action during the 2023 CFP National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs on January 09, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff national title game, featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, is set to kick off in a little more than an hour on ESPN.

Hopefully, those attending the game in person came to the contest well hydrated.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy shared a photo of the concession prices at the game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. They are quite steep.

"If you’re headed to ⁦ @SoFiStadium ⁩ for ⁦ @CFBPlayoff ⁩ being some (extra) funds & your coats (it’s cold in here)," he wrote.

Those are some steep prices.

"20 for a Marg is crazy but I realize that’s normal here in NJ/NY," one fan wrote.

"They’re stealing the peoples game from us," one fan added.

"It’s one thing to charge outrageous prices expecting people to eat and drink plenty while tailgating. But they didn’t even allow tailgating," another fan wrote.

"If I went to the National Championship and they only had modelo, I WOULD LOSE IT," one fan added.

The College Football Playoff national title game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ESPN.