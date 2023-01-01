Football World Thinking Of Ohio State Kicker Noah Ruggles

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lines up to attempt a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles had a chance to send the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Ruggles, he missed the kick in embarrassing fashion.

Ruggles did not come close to hitting it in between the uprights late in the fourth quarter. Georgia was able to hold on for the victory on Saturday.

While Ruggles is likely heartbroken by the miss, he should not be blamed solely for the loss.

The football world is thinking of the Ohio State kicker on Sunday afternoon.

"The hate Noah Ruggles is getting right now is unwarranted! He’s been clutch all year for the Buckeyes. He missed a 50-yard GW in the CFB Playoff. He didn’t miss it on purpose and he didn’t cost Ohio State the game. Give the dude a break and keep it classy!" one fan wrote.

"To those upset w @noahruggles - pause, don’t hit send. I never met him but to even be in his position takes heart, commitment & a passion for his craft. To Noah, praise & blame are all the same. You know who you are. 1 kick will never define you, make or miss. Much love man," one fan added.

"Y’all all ignorant for attacking @noahruggles keep your head high champ. Most of the ppl who’s writing you couldn’t handle nothing you did in career. Much props kid… one kick doesn’t define how great you been for THE Ohio State university," one fan added.

Keep your head high, Noah.