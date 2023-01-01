Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks the field prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance.

Following the game, Smart made it seem like his team was "doubted" all year long.

Seriously?

"Kirby Smart said everyone's been doubting Georgia all season ... the defending national champions who have spent the last 12 weeks at No. 1," Brad Crawford tweeted.

College football head coaches love to play up the "us against the world" narrative.

However, few people, if any, were seriously doubting Georgia throughout the 2022 season.