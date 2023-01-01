Football World Wants Coach Fired After Saturday's Games

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: General view of fans during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ohio State fans appear to be taking out their frustration with the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia on their defensive coordinator.

Jim Knowles was brought to Ohio State to fix the Buckeyes' defense. Ohio State got thrashed by Michigan in 2021, while Knowles led a stout Oklahoma State defense.

The Buckeyes' defense couldn't get things done in 2022, either. Ohio State was blown out by Michigan at home and allowed a bunch of points, including a game-winning score, to Georgia on Saturday.

Some fans even want Ohio State's defensive coordinator to be fired.

"Hopefully Day at least gives Knowles his walking papers. He hired him but since OSU wont fire him thats the best case scenario," one fan wrote.

"They gave up 2 double digit leads. Over 500 yards. Fire Jim Knowles," one fan added.

"Jim Knowles needs fired. The defensive backs need replaced. They gave up 2 double digit leads and blew the game for us. Fire Knowles please," one fan wrote.

"I know you kinda have to bring Knowles back but if I was Day, knowing I have to beat that team up north next year or else my seat is on fire… you make the change," one fan added.

Should Ohio State consider making a change?