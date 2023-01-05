Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 8: A view outside SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI media availability day on February 8, 2022 in Inglewood, CA before Sundays game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating.

Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating.

SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.

"According to the CFP website, fans will not be allowed to tailgate in any SoFi Stadium parking lot ahead of the National Championship," Front Office Sports tweeted.

Football fans never want to see the game played at this stadium again.

"Yikes…should not be allowed to host a football game if you don’t allow tailgating. That’s absurd…" one fan wrote.

"They ain’t getting another bid after this," another fan added.

"You're asking Texans and Georgians to NOT tailgate?" another fan wrote.

"A College Football game banning Tailgates is the most California thing ever," one fan added.

Be better, California.