With Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal today, there are now a number of once-elite recruits available to make a move in 2020.

Last year we saw the likes of Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, Kelly Bryant, and Shane Buechele achieve varying degrees of success with their new teams.

While there aren’t quite as many marquee names in the portal this time around, a few lucky teams could still get their hands on a stellar signal-caller.

247Sports has kept track of the QBs in the transfer portal, and found that there are six former 4-star players available.

Here are the six 4-star QBs currently in the NCAA transfer portal:

Feleipe Franks, Florida

Injuries limited Franks to just four games in 2019. But he was completing over 76-percent of his passes when his season ended in mid-October.

Franks announced in early-December that he’ll pursue the NFL Draft or playing elsewhere.

KJ Costello, Stanford

After two years as a starter for David Shaw and the Cardinals, Costello appeared in just five games in 2019. He’s looking to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer in 2020.

Phil Jurkovec, Notre Dame

The Notre Dame sophomore went 12-of-15 in 2019, but doesn’t seem too eager to play behind Ian Book in 2020.

Jack Allison, West Virginia

Originally poised to get a bigger role in 2019, Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall won the job and relegated Allison to spot duty.

Dillon Sterling-Cole, Arizona State

Sterling-Cole hasn’t had a completion since 2016. And after the stellar freshman season from Jayden Daniels, he probably won’t get too many chances to correct that if he stays in Tempe.

Justin Rogers, TCU

With just one pass thrown in two years for the Horned Frogs, the former top-50 quarterback is ready to leave.