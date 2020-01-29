Former 4-Star TCU QB Announces Transfer Destination

After throwing just one pass in two years at TCU, former four-star QB Justin Rogers is going to play elsewhere in 2020 and beyond. He’s been in the NCAA transfer portal for a little while, but now it appears Rogers has found his new home.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Rogers is transferring to UNLV.

Rogers confirmed that he had committed and enrolled with a photo on Twitter late last night.

Las Vegas, Nevada. Committed and enrolled

Per the Review-Journal report, Rogers has three years of eligibility remaining. He will presumably go into camp in a QB competition with Kenyon Oblad and Armani Rogers.

As a prospect, Rogers was ranked as the No. 43 overall recruit in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports. He was the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the nation, and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

In 2016, Rogers completed over 65-percent of his passes for 2,646 yards and 26 touchdowns. On the ground, he added another 566 yards and nine touchdowns.

But a serious knee injury he suffered in high school severely limited him in his first year at TCU. He did not play at all this past year.

Rogers wound up entering the transfer portal on November 1.