Former 4-Star USC Quarterback Announces New Destination

Former USC four-star quarterback Jack Sears is staying out West to finish his college career. Sears will enroll at Boise State as a graduate transfer.

A four-star recruit and the No. 4 Pro-Style quarterback in the country out of San Clemente (Calif.) High School, Sears enrolled at USC early in 2017. He redshirted as a freshman and entered the 2018 season as the Trojans’ No. 3 quarterback.

However, Sears was pressed into action due to injuries to J.T. Daniels and Matt Fink. He made his first career start against Arizona State and performed well. Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards against the Sun Devils in a 38-35 loss.

Once again stuck behind Daniels as well as freshman Kedon Slovis, Sears elected not to play football last season at USC and entered the NCAA transfer portal. Originally, it looked like Sears was all set to transfer to San Diego State, but he backed off that decision and kept his options open.

Now locked into heading to Boise, he’ll have two seasons to play for the Broncos and will be eligible immediately.

Sears also visited Northwestern and NC State before the NCAA shut down in-person visits due to coronavirus. He also took a trip to Oregon State back in the fall.

At Boise State, Sears will likely battle Chase Cord for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Hank Bachmeier, who threw for 1,879 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman last season. Cord also passed for 670 yards and nine touchdowns last season.