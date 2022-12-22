Former 5-Star Recruit Tony Grimes Announces Transfer Destination

Former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes has found a new home. Moments ago, he announced that he's transferring to Texas A&M.

Grimes spent the past three seasons at North Carolina. He had 97 total tackles, 19 passes defended, one fumble recovery and an interception during that span.

Unfortunately for Grimes, he never really reached his full potential with the Tar Heels. After all, he was the No. 3 cornerback from the 2020 recruiting class.

According to Pro Football Focus, Grimes gave up 23 catches on 45 targets while in coverage.

Perhaps a change of scenery is just what Grimes needs to become a consistent playmaker at the collegiate level.

This is obviously great news for Texas A&M. Jimbo Fisher is losing six cornerbacks from this year's roster.

Texas A&M still has more work to do this offseason, especially since it lost more players to the transfer portal than any other SEC team.