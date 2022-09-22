Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on Nov. 21, 2020. That's one of only five games he's entered since joining Alabama in 2019.

On3 ranked the Florida native as the nation's No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 158 overall player in his high school class.

The NCAA put new transfer windows into effect on Aug. 31. Players in fall sports now must enter the portal from May 1-15 or in a 45-day period starting the day after the sport's championship selections are made.

However, the Division I council decided Wednesday that post-graduate students are exempt.

Ingraham, who hasn't been listed on Alabama's roster since July, will thus get an opportunity to transfer t