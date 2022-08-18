Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan.

Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.

Anoma committed to Alabama as the nation's No. 4 recruit from the class of 2018. He collected nine tackles in six games as a freshman, but Nick Saban dismissed him from the team for undisclosed rule violation before the 2019 season.

Anoma transferred to Houston and had to sit out the season because of NCAA guidelines at the time. Before playing a snap for the team, he got kicked off the program and transferred to Tennessee-Martin in June 2020.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman posted 6.5 sacks for the FCS program last season.

On Thursday morning, Anoma wrote on Twitter that he's "blessed to be in this position" and is dedicated the remainder of his football career to his grandmother, who "would have been happy I graduated and turned things around."