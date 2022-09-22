Former Alabama Player Has Harsh Opinion Of Team's Offense

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama is coming off a 63-7 victory over Louisiana Monroe, but a former wide receiver still wants to see the offense evolve.

During AL.com's Head 2 Head, via Ben Flanagan, Mike McCoy pleaded with his alma mater to spice up its bland offense.

"I’m still not sold," McCoy said. "I think we’re running [an] elementary offense. I think it’s kinda like [Texas] A&M. It’s basic...It’s a spread offense now...Let’s run some combo routes. Can we see some double moves? Can I see you take the top off? I mean, goodness. It’s like watching cold paint dry."

McCoy lamented Alabama's lack of creativity and told offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to "give him a call" for some play ideas.

McCoy was a senior when Nick Saban won his first of six national championships as Alabama's head coach in 2009. He registered 547 yards and three touchdowns throughout his collegiate career.

While the Crimson Tide turned the corner last week, they previously mustered 374 total yards in a narrow 20-19 victory over Texas. Bryce Young's longest completion went for 23 yards.

Alabama will attempt to dial up the offense against Vanderbilt this Saturday night.