Former Alabama Player Reportedly Hired By The Patriots

The New England Patriots have reportedly added a former Alabama defensive back to their staff today, furthering the already strong connection between Nick Saban and Bill Belichick.

Vinnie Sunseri, an ex-Crimson Tide safety and special teamer, has been hired by the Patriots in a support staff role, according to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Sunseri spent the 2019 season as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

The son of Alabama linebackers coach Sal Sunseri and brother of Tide grad assistant Tino Sunseri, the youngest Sunseri also spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad during the 2016 season.

Vinnie Sunseri was a member of two national championship teams at Alabama before being selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 15 professional games with the Saints and San Francisco 49ers, recording 11 total tackles.