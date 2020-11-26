The Spun

Former Alabama Football Player, Wife Killed In Car Accident

Multiple Alabama football helmets laying on the ground.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama Crimson Tide helmets lay on the ground with in confetti after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Alabama football program confirmed tragic news on Wednesday evening.

A former Crimson Tide football player and his wife were killed in an accident on their honeymoon in the Florida Keys. William “Rowdy” Harrell and his wife, Blakley, died in a car accident on the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys.

Harrell, known as Rowdy, was a walk-on member of the Crimson Tide football program from 2009-12. He went on to have a career in NASCAR.

The former Alabama football player and his wife reportedly died during a head-on car collision at roughly 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 76 on U.S. 1 on Lower Matecumbe Key.

The Miami Herald had details on the tragic accident:

A 30-year-old North Carolina man was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla north on the two-lane highway when he crossed into the southbound lane in the path of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old man from Tennessee.

The pickup truck driver unsuccessfully tried to avoid hitting the Corolla by driving onto the shoulder of the road, but the left front of the Toyota hit the front of the Ford.

Alabama’s football program confirmed the news on Twitter.

Harrell had been working as a pitman for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 88 team. The NASCAR team released a statement.

“Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley,” said No. 88 crew chief Greg Ives, in a statement provided by the team. “They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match. Rowdy had an energetic and infectious personality. He was the heart and soul of our team and always kept us motivated, no matter the circumstance. Rowdy shared his love with the people around him and was loved in return. Although he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire us always. Our prayers are with Rowdy, Blakley and their wonderful family.”

Our thoughts are with the Harrell family during this difficult time.


