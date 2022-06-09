Former Alabama Quarterback Found Guilty Of January Incident

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads his team on the field to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has reportedly been found guilty of a January incident.

According to AL.com, former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker is guilty of a January incident with his estranged wife, country singer Sara Evans.

AL.com reports that Barker has been placed on probation.

"On Thursday, he was convicted of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor, according to Kris Mumford, public information officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department," AL.com reports.

"It was not clear if Barker was found guilty or pleaded guilty to a lesser charge."

Barker has been placed on probation and another hearing is scheduled for 2023, per reports.

