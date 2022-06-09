Skip to main content
139
New Articles

Former Alabama Quarterback Found Guilty Of January Incident

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads his team on the field to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads his team on the field to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has reportedly been found guilty of a January incident.

According to AL.com, former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker is guilty of a January incident with his estranged wife, country singer Sara Evans.

AL.com reports that Barker has been placed on probation. 

"On Thursday, he was convicted of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor, according to Kris Mumford, public information officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department," AL.com reports.

"It was not clear if Barker was found guilty or pleaded guilty to a lesser charge."

Barker has been placed on probation and another hearing is scheduled for 2023, per reports.

More details on the alleged incident can be seen here.