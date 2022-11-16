Former Alabama Quarterback Has Bizarre Week 12 Nickname

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

Week 12 of the college football season is notoriously known for featuring lopsided SEC games. As a result, some fans refer to it as "Cupcake Week."

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy doesn't really think "Cupcake Week" is an accurate nickname for this Saturday's slate of games. Instead, he rather call it "Lettuce Week."

McElroy explained the reason behind the nickname on his "Always College Football" show.

"I actually like this term for it much better than cupcake, because Cupcake Week is something that I love," McElroy said. "Like, who doesn’t love a cupcake? I want more cupcakes. Give me cupcakes all you want because they're delicious."

McElroy continued "I call it Lettuce Week because you don’t want it there, it doesn’t make the sandwich better, and it also really doesn’t add any value whatsoever to your regular season schedule."

LSU has a very favorable matchup this Saturday against UAB. Alabama, meanwhile, will host Austin Peay.

Thankfully, there are some intriguing games on the schedule for "Lettuce Week." Kentucky will take on Georgia, Tennessee will go up against South Carolina, and Arkansas will try to upset Ole Miss.