Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.

Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball.

Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy believes these changes could work well for the Crimson Tide.

On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, McElroy highlighted some of the areas he thinks the new coordinators could succeed in. Offensively, McElroy believes Rees can implement a more physical system, prioritizing the run game.

"I think there's still a place in college football for an extremely physical team," said McElroy. "That's what Tommy Rees is going to implement in Tuscaloosa."

Defensively, McElroy complimented Kevin Steele's experience and familiarity with Nick Saban.

"He wants a guy who understands what Nick Saban wants," McElroy said. "And he also wants a guy too who can stand on his own accord to what he's already accomplished in the game." McElroy says Steele is a "solid plug and play option" at defensive coordinator.

With one of the greatest coaches in college football history and no shortage of talented players, Alabama has plenty to be optimistic about.

If Greg McElroy is to be believed, their new coordinators can be added to that list.