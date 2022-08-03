Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 6: Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide take the field before the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff.

Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban.

His father, who played for the Crimson Tide from 1983 to 1987, ran for 693 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. Kerry Goode told Harralson that he's thrilled for his son's next opportunity away from his alma mater.

"It’s great to have your son following in your footsteps, and it’s even more awesome to see them achieving their dream," Goode said. "He’s doing exactly what he said he wanted to do as a 12-year-old."

Despite harrowing memories of playing against the Volunteers, he's willing to change allegiances for family.

"Only the love for a child could get me to switch from crimson to orange," Goode added. "I still have flashbacks of Reggie White burying my face into the AstroTurf at Legion Field as a freshman."

Following a brief NFL career, the older Goode was a strength and conditioning coach for the Giants and Rams.

Roman Goode joins a Tennessee squad that went 7-6 in Josh Heupel's first year as head coach. His father may be torn when the Volunteers host Alabama on Oct. 15.