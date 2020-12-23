Former Auburn Coach Terry Bowden Lands Head Coaching Job

On Wednesday morning, former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden landed a new head coaching job.

Bowden, 64, has spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Clemson, where he’s pursuing a master’s degree. After spending some time with the Tigers, Bowden is heading back to the head coaching ranks.

According to multiple reports, Bowden will become the new head coach at Louisiana-Monroe. The son of legendary coach Bobby Bowden, Terry will be in his third head coaching job.

Here’s the news from college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Former Akron & Auburn coach Terry Bowden will be new coach at UL Monroe, @Adam_Hunsucker reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 23, 2020

Bowden started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida State, where he coached under his father. At just 26 years old, he landed a head coaching job at Salem.

After a few years at Salem and Samford, Bowden eventually succeeded Pat Dye at Auburn. He had big shoes to fill and did well in his first season, leading the Tigers to an undefeated season.

Bowden eventually wore out his welcome at Auburn and entered the broadcast booth. After a few years away from the field, he finally landed another significant head coaching job at Akron.

During his lengthy head coaching career, Bowden racked up a 175-114-2 record.