Former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany Lands New Job

Former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany, who was in that role from 1989 all the way to Jan. 1 of 2020, is back in the work force.

Delany is returning to the college athletics world. He has partnered with The Montag Group, a New York-based sports consultancy company. The former Big Ten commissioner will oversee college operations within the company.

“Given our years of experience, the relationships that we’ve built over decades, I just saw an opportunity to help institutions and conferences,” Sandy Montag told the Sports Business Journal, via 247Sports. “I think the world of Jim. There’s really no one that’s not in his Rolodex. I saw a green light.”

It sounds like Delany’s connections he made during his time as the Big Ten commissioner could make a massive impact for The Montag Group.

“We know that it’s a crowded space to some extent,” Montag continued. “But we feel what the two of us bring to the table, combined with what my company’s doing in the consulting world, there’s a good space for us. There’s really no one in college sports that either one of us can’t reach.”

Following his retirement from the commissioner of the Big Ten, Jim Delany began his own sports consulting firm. He established several clients over the past year.

By partnering with The Montag Group, he should be able to expand his consulting business while helping the company in the process.

We’re excited to see what else Delany has in store in coming years.