Former Big Ten Football Player Convicted Of Killing Women
Former Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El has been convinced of two counts of first-degree homicide.
Randle El was found guilty in a shooting that resulted in the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville, Wisconsin.
In addition to the homicide charges, Randle El was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.
Prosecutors said Randle El believed Winchester informed the police that he was selling drugs. They also said he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a potential witness.
Investigators were able to piece the murders together through surveillance footage and text messages, according to multiple reports.
Randle El played wide receiver for Wisconsin from 2004-2007. He's the younger brother of former Steelers star Antwaan Randle El.
Sentencing for Randle El has been scheduled for May 3.