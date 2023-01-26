Former Big Ten Football Player Convicted Of Killing Women

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Troy Trojans during the first quarter of the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Trojans 28-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El has been convinced of two counts of first-degree homicide.

Randle El was found guilty in a shooting that resulted in the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville, Wisconsin.

In addition to the homicide charges, Randle El was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.

Prosecutors said Randle El believed Winchester informed the police that he was selling drugs. They also said he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a potential witness.

Investigators were able to piece the murders together through surveillance footage and text messages, according to multiple reports.

Randle El played wide receiver for Wisconsin from 2004-2007. He's the younger brother of former Steelers star Antwaan Randle El.

Sentencing for Randle El has been scheduled for May 3.