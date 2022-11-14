Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 15: Snow falls on the endzone during play between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday.

Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend.

The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.

It was Wisconsin's first Rose Bowl berth since 1963.

"Damn. Brent Moss, who helped Racine Park to the WIAA Division 1 state title in 1988 and helped the #Badgers win the 1994 Rose Bowl, passed away today. He was 50," Jeff Potrykus wrote.

One of Moss' ex-teammates reacted to the tough news on social media.

"RIP Brent Moss... We did a thing in our day. I hate that we did not become friends in time appreciate our magic. But we did work it out in time. You were one of the best to ever do it. Respect," Terrell Fletcher tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Moss' friends and family members during this difficult time.